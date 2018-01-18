Wenger confirms Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that a swap deal to take Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in exchange for Red Devils playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan ‘is likely to happen’.

Sanchez is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer and was previously linked with a move to United’s arch-rivals Manchester City. In fact, the Citizens failed in a bid to sign Sanchez on the last transfer deadline day.

City was expected to sign the forward as a free agent in the summer. However, United have come out of nowhere and look set to hand Sanchez a contract reportedly worth £350,000 per week. The deal would make the 29-year-old the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Mkhitaryan has endured mixed fortunes at Manchester United since a big money move to Old Trafford from Dortmund in the summer of 2016. The Armenian struggled to make an impact at United last season.

However, the attacking midfielder made a lightning start to the campaign, starring for the Red Devils in the first few Premier League games of the season. However, his form has dipped in recent months and he has found himself out of favour with United boss Jose Mourinho.