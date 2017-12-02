Premier League duo renew interest in Evans

According to the Daily Mirror, Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City could be ready to renew their report interest in West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans in January.

Arsenal saw a £25million bid for Evans turned down in August, while City were also reportedly attempting to agree on a deal for the Northern Ireland international, although nothing materialised.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants to sign another centre-back in January, as the team Gunners look to maintain their challenge for a Champions League spot this season.

City are also likely to renew their interest in Evans, with England international centre-back John Stones sidelined and Belgian international Vincent Kompany injury-prone.

New West Brom boss Alan Pardew is unlikely to have much money to spend in the January transfer window, as Baggies owner Guochuan Lai has stated that he wants to run the club in a sustainable and profitable way.

Selling Evans may be a way of raising funds to strengthen his squad in other areas, with the baggies well stocked at centre-back.