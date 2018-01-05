Everton offered Barcelona Turkish star

According to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo and the Liverpool Echo, Everton have been offered Barcelona’s Turkish international playmaker Arda Turan. Ahmed Bulut, Turan agent has reportedly been offering the star around European clubs, including the Merseyside club.

The Toffees boss Sam Allardyce and director of football Steve Walsh are interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid star. However, Turan’s wages and Barcelona’s transfer fee could well prove an obstacle to any deal.

Turan has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp since joining the Catalan giants from Atletico Madrid in 2015. In fact, the winger has failed to appear for the Ernesto Valverde’s side this season.

Everton are currently midtable in the Premier League. However, boss Allardyce recently admitted that he would be looking to reshape his squad in the January transfer window if possible.

A striker is a priority, with the Toffees in negotiation’s to sign Turan compatriot Cenk Tosun from Besiktas. A deal is reportedly close, as the striker is hoping to seal a move to the Premier League club. However, no doubt Turan could be another useful signing, as the Toffees attempt to climb the table.