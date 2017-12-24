Benitez Set for January Clear Out

With uncertainty over the future ownership of Newcastle United continuing, manager Rafa Benitez is resigned to having to sell some of his current squad in order to bring in some new faces in the January transfer window.

It is thought that the Tyneside club are willing to listen to offers for Henri Saivet , Mo Diame, Massadio Haidara, Jack Colback and Rolando Aarons. In addition to these it is likely that Freddie Woodman and Jamie Sterry will go out on loan along with talented youngster Alex Gillead who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Bradford City.

Despite recently having a rare conference call with current Magpie’s own Mike Ashley, who is out of the country until the new year, Benitez still does not know what transfer funds will be available to him during the window, telling the Chronicle “In terms of transfer window we don’t have an agreement with anyone. I don’t know how much I can spend, or how much we have.”

Prospective new owners, PCP Capital Partners, are prepared to invest in the playing squad in January but are still waiting on acceptance of their offer for the club.

Talks are ongoing with Chelsea with a view to bringing 21 year old Brazilian winger Kenedy to the North East on loan but much depends on the London club’s own dealings in January. They have also been linked with another Brazilian from Chelsea, David Luiz.

In an ideal world Benitez wants to sign a striker, a senior goalkeeper as well as cover for the full-back positions. Names linked with a move to St. James’ Park so far include Danny Ings of Liverpool, Stefano Sturaro from Juventus, Leicester City’s Islam Slimani as well as Besiktas’ star striker Cenk Tosun.

Competition to land Tosun will be fierce though with Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Manchester City and Juventus all said to be interested.