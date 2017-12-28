United Have Dybala Bid Rejected

Manchester United have had their initial bid for Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala rejected. The proposed deal would have seen £70 Million changing hands as well as United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving to Turin. But it is believed Juventus are not interested in signing the Armenian who is out of favour at Old Trafford and has not started a game since the Red’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea back on November 5th. United are keen to move Mkhitaryan on in January but are prepared to wait until the summer if needs be for a suitable offer.

It is thought that Juventus will hold out for a straight cash offer of at least £100 Million before agreeing to release the 24 year old Argentine International. That fee could even double to up to £200 Million should a bidding war between several clubs break out and this is a distinct possibility given that Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in securing Dybala’s signature.

Despite that interest from the La Liga sides United are still believed to be favourites to land Dybala who has had a great season so far in Turin scoring 15 goals in 27 appearances for the Old Lady. Bookmakers Ladbrokes are offering odds of 5/4 that Dybala will soon be Old Trafford bound with Barcelona and Real Madrid being priced at 2/1.

Alex Apati, a spokesman for the betting firm, has been quoted as saying: “It looked as though Dybala was set for a move to Spain, but United now know how much they need to spend to land him, and it’s unlikely Mourinho will be put off by Juve’s asking price.”

Meanwhile Spanish media outlet Don Balon has reported that United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to splash the cash in the summer with a daring approach for Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.