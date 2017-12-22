Swansea City Hot Seat Contenders.

Following yesterday’s sacking of Paul Clement, after less than a year at the club, the hunt is on for a new manager at Swansea City. Having won only 3 games all season the Welsh club find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League. With the January transfer window fast approaching it is thought that the Liberty Stadium side want a new man in place quickly, with some speculation suggesting that this could even happen before Saturday’s visit of fellow relegation candidates Crystal Palace, although player coach Leon Britton has been appointed caretaker manager.

Indeed, early talk focused around former Palace and West Brom manager Tony Pulis. The Welshman was the bookies early favourite to land the job, but BBC Sport Wales believes he is not amongst the Swansea board’s preferred candidates. The Mirror is reporting that the club have already sounded out former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal about the vacancy.

The 66 year old Dutchman revealed at the weekend that he would like to take on another Premiership club but whether he would feel that Swansea offered him the chance to “get one over on United” remains a different matter. Another Welshman who was thought to have been in the frame, Ryan Giggs, has today ruled himself out of the running. Having been asked by Sky Sports News if he was interested in the job Giggs replied “No. I’ve spoken to them before, last time before they appointed Bob Bradley.”

Sky sources have said that Swansea are also interested in talking to Ronald Koeman and Slaven Bilic but it is understood that Koeman is not interested in the position. At the time of writing this article the favourite with the bookmakers is Frank de Boer according to the oddschecker website with a price as low as 2-1 at William Hills. This will be the third December in a row that Swan’s fans have awaited news of a new manager follow the departures of Bob Bradley in December 2016 and Garry Monk in December 2015.