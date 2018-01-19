Seagulls close in on Dutch striker

According to Sky Sports, Brighton are in talks with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven to sign striker Jurgen Locadia in a £14million move.

The Seagulls have struggled for goals in the Premier League and boss Chris Hughton recently admitted that signing a striker was his main priority in this month’s transfer window.

Locadia has been in good form this season for PSV, scoring nine times and producing two assists in the Dutch top-flight for the men from Eindhoven. The versatile forward who can play anywhere across the frontline, also scored eight times and produced ten assists last season in the Dutch top-flight.

Locadia was close to a move to Championship Wolves in the summer of 2017. However, PSV decided to pull the plug on the deal while the player was having his medical with the Midlands club.

Sunderland and Brighton were both reportedly also interested in signing the striker in the summer. However, the striker stayed at the Dutch club and continued to shine.