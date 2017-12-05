Red Devils confident of signing Spurs full-back

Manchester United are confident of securing the signature of Tottenham and England full-back Danny Rose, according to the Daily Mail. Reports suggest that United are set to launch a £50million bid for the star in January or next summer.

Manchester United are desperate to sign a left-back, with Mourinho unsure about highly rated youngster Luke Shaw and winger Ashley Young currently occupying the role for much of the campaign.

Danny Rose caused controversy in the summer after giving an interview with a tabloid in which he criticised clubs wage structure. The interview did not go down well with the clubs hierarchy, who were believed to be angered by the full-back’s outburst.

Following his controversial outburst, Rose was heavily linked with a move to United. However, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to allow the former-Leeds star to leave after the exit of fellow full-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Rose has missed much of this season through injury and since his return has made just two Premier League starts for the north London outfit.

The 27-year-old’s lack of first-team action since his return is due to the form of Wales international Ben Davies, who has been in good form in Rose’s absence.