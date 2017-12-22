PSG Enter The Race To Sign Alexis Sanchez.

Speculation is continuing to mount on the future of Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez with French broadcaster Canal Plus reporting that the Chilean’s agents are currently in Paris trying to thrash out a deal that could see Sanchez make a £25 Million move to free spending Paris Saint-German in the January window. It is thought that PSG will look to sell Uruguayan Edison Cavani to make way in the squad for Sanchez.

Sanchez, who becomes a free agent at the end of this season, was the subject of a failed £60 Million transfer bid from Premier League leaders Manchester City in the summer, and it is believed that they will also try a cut-price bid in January to try and land the player.

Following Arsenal’s draw at Southampton on December 10th reports emerged of a heated discussion in the dressing room after the game with many of the Gunner’s players expressing frustration at the perceived lack of effort being shown by Sanchez this season. The striker has only found the net 4 times in the league this season compared to 12 this time last year.

Express Sport reports that Manchester remains Sanchez’s preferred destination and the player would be available for City’s continuing progress in the Champions League should they make a January move due to Arsenal’s non-participation in this year’s tournament.

However, the Mirror is reporting that City may wait until the summer and land Sanchez on a free transfer and in turn use the savings to offer the player a mega money deal worth £400,000 per week.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live former Arsenal legend Ian Wright was scathing about the London club’s handling of Sanchez and midfielder Mesut Ozil. He said “Sanchez, on top form, is easily a £100m player. Ozil on top form is worth £70m-£80m. Arsenal are letting that go. It is disgusting business on the management side for Arsenal. How are you going to sell players like that in January for £25m? It is like people are laughing at you. Manchester City could find £25m in the car seat or something. And you’re going to get Sanchez for that kind of money?”