Will Cristiano Ronaldo return to Old Trafford this summer?

February 22, 2016

Manchester United are in big trouble. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club after winning the Premier League title in 2013, the Red Devils have struggled to keep pace with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea at the summit of English football. Both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal have failed to take United back to the top of the table – and the latter may be facing the sack if results don’t improve in the very near future.

Cue talk of a Cristiano Ronaldo return. Every year, the Portugal international is linked with a move back to United and every year, nothing materialises. However, this summer could be different. With the Reds struggling, United need a marquee signing. It’s a sad state of affairs at Old Trafford right now and their only true world class player is goalkeeper David de Gea. For the first time in decades, United don’t have a single world class outfield talent.

Ronaldo is now 31 years old and it would be fair to say that he’s approaching his twilight years. If United are ever going to act, the time is now. It would be the fairy-tale ending to a glittering career and both Ronaldo and United are likely to be interested in making a move happen. Unfortunately, Real Madrid may not be so keen unless the Premier League side paid well over the odds for the Portuguese.

If United do part ways with Van Gaal, the Red Devils may employ former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho as the new manager. While that decision wouldn’t necessarily go down well with all of the fans, Mourinho may well be the right man to take United back to the top. If nothing else, he’s a proven winner and that’s what the Red Devils need right now.

Now, Mourinho didn’t exactly get on tremendously well with Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid, however they are both fantastic professionals and could fix any lingering issues. Also, they both share super-agent Jorge Mendes and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the agent attempt to strike a major deal to suit both of his clients.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as though a deal will happen but you never know. Realistically, the only time Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford this summer is for Wayne Rooney’s testimonial match but even a brief return could tempt the 31-year-old to consider a move back to Manchester. After all, as Ronaldo has reminded fans time and time again, “in the future, you never know”…