Bayern want Jurgen Klopp

September 26, 2016

It has been reported that Bayern Munich want Jurgen Klopp to be their next manager.

Reports claim that the Liverpool manager is seen as the ideal replacement for current Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose contract runs out in 2019.

Liverpool has had a fantastic start to the Premier League season and have already beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and champions Leicester City.

Klopp is said to be “loving life” at Liverpool and has no plans to leave the club, having signed a new six-year deal this summer.

Ancelotti himself, has also had a good start seeing his Bayern side take eight wins from eight so far this season.