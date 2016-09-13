Balotelli – Joining Liverpool was the ‘worst mistake of my life’

September 13, 2016

Mario Balotelli claims that his move to Liverpool was “the worst mistake of my life”, after he scored twice on his Nice debut on Sunday.

The 26-year-old striker scored just four goals in 28 appearances for the Reds after arriving for £16m from AC Milan back in 2014.

It quickly became clear though that Balotelli did not fit in with Liverpool’s former boss Brendan Rodgers’s style of play and he soon fell down the pecking order, before being loaned back to AC Milan last season.

He returned to Liverpool this summer but was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States by current boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp also made it clear that Balotelli’s game time would be limited this season at Liverpool so the Italian international completed a free transfer to French club Nice on transfer Deadline Day.

On Sunday Balotelli scored twice on his Nice debut, Nice beat Marseille 3-2 and in an interview after the game Balotelli spoke about his move to Liverpool, he said: “It was the worst mistake of my life.