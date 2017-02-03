Crystal Palace sign Sakho on loan

February 3, 2017

London club Crystal Palace have signed Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho on loan for the rest of the season.

Palace will pay a £2m loan fee plus wages for Sakho, who made 56 appearances for Liverpool.

Liverpool wanted £20m for Sakho, with Southampton, Swansea, Galatasaray and Sevilla all thought to be interested in the centre-back.

Palace will be hoping the signing of Sakho will secure their Premier League status. Palace remain in the bottom three despite beating Bournemouth 2-0 on Tuesday night.