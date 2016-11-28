Chelsea look to offer Victor Moses an Improved Contract

November 28, 2016

Chelsea are looking to hold contract talks with Victor Moses due to his recent improved performances for the Blues.

Moses performances in a new wing-back position for Chelsea has spark interest in the player from a host of European clubs including Spanish giants Barcelona.

Moses has been a key figure in Chelsea’s great start to the season including a seven-match winning run in the Premier League.

Chelsea beat Spurs 2-1 on Saturday and Moses scored the winner, he has also previously found the net in wins against Burnley and champions Leicester City.

Moses improved contract would partly be to acknowledge his current contribution to the team but also to ward off interest from any other clubs.