Ozil Favours Old Trafford Switch

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly told friends that he would like a reunion with former manager Jose Mourinho according to the Daily Mail. The 29 year old Germany international is out of contract in the summer and is free to talk to other clubs from January 1st.

Ozil has turned down a new contract offer from Arsenal which would have seen him earn £235,000 per week however it is understood that the player wants closer to £300,000 per week. While it is thought that Ozil would prefer to move in the summer it is not inconceivable that the Gunners would look to cash-in on the star in the January transfer window.

Mourinho and Ozil have previously spent 3 years working together at Spanish giants Real Madrid where success included winning the La Liga title and the Manchester United boss once hailed Ozil as “the best number 10 the world”.

United’s recent derby day defeat to Manchester City served to underline the club’s need for more attacking flair on the pitch especially given the dismal form of Henrikh Mkhitaryan who hasn’t even made the bench in seven of the last eight matches.

Former Arsenal favourite, Martin Keown, reckons Mourinho has an additional ulterior motive for trying to land the World Cup winner saying “I think Jose Mourinho would love for that move to happen, for two reasons. One, because of the quality of the player, and two because it would be a poke in the eye for Arsene Wenger. That rivalry between the two managers has not gone away.”

A return to Spain is another possible option for the German with La Liga leaders Barcelona interested in his services although he seems to be number two on their wish-list behind primary target Philippe Coutinho. Reports in the Spanish paper, Mundo Deportivo, state that Ozil’s agent has given the Catalan club a two week deadline in which to make an offer for his client.