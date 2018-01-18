Newcastle interested in signing Daniel Sturridge

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge this month. The 28-year-old is looking for a January move to aid his chances of making England’s World Cup squad for Russia 2018.

The former Chelsea striker has fallen down the striking pecking order at Anfield, with injuries and poor form hampering his career on Merseyside. Sturridge is behind in-form Brazilian star Roberto Firmino and youngster Dominic Solanke in terms of selection.

The striker has started just five games for the Reds this season and it is being reported that he is now looking to leave the Merseyside club. Sturridge has previously been linked with moves to West Ham and Southampton, while Italian giants Inter Milan are also reportedly keen on signing the star.

However, Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is hoping to win the race for the striker. The Reds reportedly rate at Sturridge around £25-30million and it understood that the Merseysiders are only interested in a permanent deal.