Mourinho to Make Move for Wonderkid?

According to reports Manchester United could be lining up a move for 19 Year old American starlet Christian Pulisic. The Borussia Dortmund winger has been labelled by many as one of the best teenagers currently in world football. With United manager Jose Mourinho known to be on the lookout for a winger and playmaker Pulisic certainly fits the bill.

Named last week as the USA’s player of the year, the youngest person ever to win that award, gaining 94 per cent of the votes from national team players and coaches, MLS bosses, ex-players and the media Pulisic has started 14 games for Dortmund this season scoring three goals including an 89th minute winner against Hoffenheim last weekend.

As well as being the youngest USA Player of the year Pulisic also recently became the youngest non-German to make 50 Bundesliga appearance having made his debut as a 17 year old back in 2016. During those 50 games he has scored seven goals as well as providing nine assists.

During the summer Liverpool had several bids knocked back for the young American with reports claiming that Dortmund were holding out for a sum in excess of £35 Million. As well as the Anfield club’s interest United could also face competition from Bayern Munich for the youngster’s signature.

Despite the USA’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup Pulisic managed to score five goals in eight qualifying matches.

Other names linked with filling United’s playmaker/winger role include Chelsea’s Willian, Bordeaux’s Malcolm and Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil. This all raises questions about the future of Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Inter Milan hoping to take the Armenian on loan in January and rumours just emerging that Arsenal have made a shock enquiry about signing the 28 year old.

With the transfer window opening in just over a week, things are sure to get interesting.