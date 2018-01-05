Manchester United star linked with Inter move

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Italian giants Internazionale are set to make a move for out-out-favour Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the January transfer window.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti reportedly met with the clubs hierarchy on Tuesday to discuss potential transfer targets in the winter transfer window. The Nerazzurri have enjoyed a decent start to their Serie A campaign, but their form has faltered in recent weeks.

However, Inter are still very much in the fight for the Scudetto and are looking to add new recruits to their squad to aid their title bid, with Mkhitaryan one of those reported targets.

The Armenian international has been in and out of the United team since his arrival from Dortmund in the summer of 2016. The playmaker made a bright start to the campaign with a string of assists and goals. However, in the last few weeks, the star has fallen out-of-favour with United boss Jose Mourinho.

Due to Financial Fair Play, Inter would not be able to sign Mkhitaryan on a permanent deal in the winter transfer window. However, he could join the Nerazzurri on loan with a view to Inter signing him in the summer.