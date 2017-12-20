Manchester City interested in signing Wilfried Zaha

According to the Guardian, Manchester City are considering a £40million move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in next month’s transfer window.

The Citizens already have a wealth of attacking options available to boss Pep Guardiola. However, according to reports the Catalan boss wants to add to his collection of top-class attacking players with the capture of Zaha.

Zaha has been a key player for Crystal Palace in recent seasons, helping the Eagles beat the drop last season. The winger missed a large chunk of the current campaign through injury.

Since his return from injury, though, the former Manchester United star has helped Roy Hodgson’s side out of the relegation zone, scoring once and producing two assists in his last three league appearances.

Unfortunately for City, they may have competition to sign the winger in January, as Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are also reportedly looking to sign the highly talented forward.

However, the noises coming out of Selhurst Park suggest that the Eagles may not be that keen to sell their star player in January, so his suitors may need to renew their interest in the summer transfer window.