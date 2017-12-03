Manchester City favourites to sign Liverpool midfielder

According to the Daily Mirror, Premier League leaders Manchester City have emerged as the favourites to sign Liverpool’s German midfielder Emre Can in the January transfer window.

Can’s contract on Merseyside runs out next summer, so foreign clubs can secure his services ahead of the summer with a pre-contract agreement.

Italian giants Juventus have long been favourites to sign Can. However, it seems that the Citizens could nip in ahead of the Bianconeri and sign Can for a knockdown fee.

Can has enjoyed mixed fortunes at Liverpool, but he has in the last year shown flashes of his ability in a red shirt. The 23-year-old looks unlikely to agree on a new deal with the Merseyside club after the two parties failed to reach an agreement. Reportedly, discussions are still continuing between the two sides.

With a potential place in Germany’s squad for next year’s World Cup, Can will be aware that any decision he makes over his future could affect his career and position in Joachim Low’s squad.