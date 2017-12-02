Liverpool Star Agrees Terms with Juventus

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can may be making a switch to Juventus at the end of his contract. According to reports from Italy, Tuttosport reports that Juventus CEO, Beppe Marotta, has agreed personal terms with the 23-year old German who could sign for the Italian giants during the winter transfer window or at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Emre Can has been Juventus #1 midfield target for the past season as they had earlier in the summer submitted a bid to Liverpool which was rejected by the English club. He is seen as a long term replacement for Sami is Khedira in the heart of the Juventus midfield.

Emre Can has become a contract rebel with contract talks with Liverpool going on for the past 18 months with the player repeatedly rejecting contract offers from the English club with the player demanding for double his current wages of £55,000.

Liverpool are reluctant to change their wage structure to suit the German midfielder as this would cause unrest with other star players such as Mane and Firmino demanding exorbitant contracts.

The highly rated midfielder is one of the coveted young players in football with interests from Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich in the past few years.

This news comes as a huge blow to Liverpool who are set to lose one of their top talented players. Klopp, in a media chat earlier in the season, spoke about his desire to keep the midfielder it looks highly likely that Italy is his next destination.

Emre Can has been an ever present member in the Liverpool line up this season scoring 3 goals and two assists in 17 matches. The German midfielder arrived Liverpool in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €10.8 million and has played a total of 147 matches, netting a total of 11 goals.