Kepa To Be Real Madrid’s First Signing In The January Transfer Window

Real Madrid have regularly been linked to various top class goalkeepers with Manchester United’s David de Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois been two names closely associated with the La Liga champions. But according to The Daily Sun, Madrid have turned their attention to Kepa Arrizabalaga, the highly rated Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is close to signing for Real Madrid from Athletic Bilbao in a €20 million deal ahead of the January transfer window. The 23-year old goal keeper, who is highly rated in Spain, has played all matches this season for Athletic Bilbao and recently made his international debut in Spain 5-0 victory against Costa Rica.

The goalkeeper has so far refused to negotiate new contract terms with his club with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. Athletic Bilbao are willing to cash out on the highly rated player with a €17.7 million buyout clause in his contract rather than allowing his contract to run out. This has attracted the interest of Real Madrid who have been in search of a goalkeeper for the past 2 seasons. They are reported to be eager to trigger his buyout clause.

This season has been a difficult season for the goalkeepers in Real Madrid with first choice keylor Navas who has been injured for majority of the season unavailable and reserve goalkeeper Kiko Casillas doing little to convince in goal.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is expected to compete with David de Gea for the Spanish goal keeping position, has been earmarked as a long term solution to the Spanish giants goal keeping problems.

It is understood that with the two teams playing against each other this weekend the representatives of both clubs would meet to discuss transfer terms with the player’s representatives hoping to discuss personal terms with Real Madrid.