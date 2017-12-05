Chelsea star holding fire on contract extension

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is holding fire on extending his contract with the reigning Premier League champions until the end of the season, according to Daily Mail. The Blues are reportedly prepared to offer the 26-year-old a deal worth up to £300,000 per week.

The deal would mean that the Belgian winger would become the highest paid player in the history of the south west London club. Hazard has hit form of late for Chelsea, scoring five times and producing two assists in his last six top-flight outings. The former Lille star bagged a brace in the Blues weekend victory over Newcastle.

It seems his form has caught the attention of clubs elsewhere. Hazard stalling on signing a new deal has reportedly alerted Spanish giants Real Madrid to the possibility that he may be open to a move elsewhere.

The European champions have been consistently linked with a move for the Belgium international in recent windows. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is also believed to be a fan of the in-form star.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has recently revealed that he wants both Hazard and highly rated goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to sign new deals with the club.