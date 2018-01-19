Chelsea linked with move for Edin Dzeko

Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea are interested in signing Roma striker Edin Dzeko, according to Sky Italy.

The Blues are reportedly interested in signing a new striker this month, as they have struggled to score goals in recent games.

West Ham’s Andy Carroll, Stoke’s Peter Crouch and Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud have all been mooted as possible January signings.

However, Dzeko looks to be the most realistic signing. The Sky report suggests that the Blues are hoping to sign Dzeko and full-back Emerson Palmieri for a fee of around £50million. The Italian giants are interested in signing Blues striker Michy Batshuayi, who the Blues will allow to leave if they can find a replacement.

Dzeko has been prolific for Roma since a big money move to the Italian capital from Manchester City in 2015. The 31-year-old has been prolific once again this season scoring 12 times this season in all competitions, including bagging a brace in a 3-3 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the group stages of the Champions League.

The striker enjoyed a fruitful spell in the Premier League at City, winning two Premier League titles amongst other trophies with the Citizens. He is reported to be interested in a return to the English top-flight.