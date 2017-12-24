Aguero’s Frustrations Grow

Manchester City’s all time top scorer, Sergio Aguero, is considering a summer move away as he grows increasingly frustrated and angry at the lack of game time that manager Pep Guardiola is giving him.

The Argentinian did not feature in the recent Manchester derby and visibly showed his frustrations by throwing his gloves to the ground when substituted in the 55th minute of last weekend’s win against Spurs. He was also upset at not being involved in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter final against Leicester City.

The Daily Mail has reported that 29 year old Aguero met with City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in Los Angeles during the Manchester club’s pre-season tour in the summer. It is understood that Al Mubarak reassured the striker that he would not be sold and would get plenty of playing time under Guardiola this season.

With Gabriel Jesus being favoured in big games as well as Guardiola’s desire to bring in Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal it is perhaps no surprise that Aguero feels disillusioned about life at the Ethiad. While a January departure seems unlikely it does appear that Aguero’s six year spell in Manchester will come to an end in the summer.

According to sources close to Guardiola the City boss does not have any issues with Aguero and does not want to sell him, additionally these sources say that the Argentine is Guardiola’s son’s favourite player. However it is believed that privately the manager has reservations over the player after his ill-fated trip to Amsterdam back in September when the striker broke a rib in a car crash.

At the time of writing this article Aguero has just scored his 100th City goal with a header against Bournemouth.

If he does decide to leave City in the summer he will not be short of offers with Barcelona or Paris Saint-German likely to be amongst the favourites for his signature.